MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mooresville church has ensured that all 2023 Mooresville High School graduates are leaving debt-free.

Mooresville Graded School District reported that Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church donated $27,359 to cover any unpaid charges that a graduating senior accumulated during their MGSD tenure. The money was raised as part of their collection during the season of Lent.

Because the amount was more than the amount of senior debt, the excess was applied to unpaid lunch charges of the junior class.

Kevin Ward, Williamson Chapel’s director of youth, young adults and missions, wrote:

“We know much of this debt is carried by the students due to no fault of their own. We also realize that some of these debts are due to mistakes and bad decisions. However, we believe grace should be offered and hope these students can all receive their paper diplomas and a clean slate at graduation. We are thrilled to be able to support the students at Mooresville High School and want to congratulate them all on their hard work throughout their school career!” Kevin Ward, Williamson’s Chapel UMC

MGSD Superintendent Jason Gardner noted how the donation is especially helpful since the district implemented higher lunch charges this year.

“Mooresville Graded School District recognizes the importance of local organizations to assist us in reaching our goal of providing an excellent education and opportunities to our students,” Gardner said. “It takes a village to ensure the youth of this district and community have the chance to excel while in school and beyond. We experienced increased lunch charges this past year due to the sunsetting of the universal free meals that occurred during COVID. Receiving nutritious meals should never be a worry for our students.”

Williamson’s Chapel wrote the following message to MGSD on its Facebook page:

“THANK YOU all for supporting the young people in our community in such a powerful and meaningful way. We give God all the glory for the good work done through our giving!”