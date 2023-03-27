MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mooresville road project that’s been in the works for nearly two decades now has a start date.

The $22 million East-West Connector aims to help alleviate traffic in south Mooresville between Interstate 77 and Shearer Road. If all goes according to plan, the town will break ground on phase one of the project on June 1.

“More roads being developed is the infrastructure this community needs,” said Mooresville resident Zach Butts. “What has happened is we’ve grown so fast, but the roads haven’t been there. The city water and sewer haven’t been there. When I-77 gets backed up, much of the congestion falls onto local south Mooresville roadways, causing major traffic and frustration for drivers.”

Another resident feels the traffic crunch when driving back and forth from her children’s schools.

“We have three teenagers at Bailey, Hough and IB Brawley, and a daughter at Woodlawn,” said Mooresville resident Amanda Kotis. “It’s probably about two hours in the morning of traffic, and then to pick everyone up at night is impossible.”

Phase one of the project will connect Langtree Road at I-77 to N.C. 115.

When the town started funding for the first phase, they anticipated it would cost around $14 million to complete. Due to rising costs, it’s now estimated to cost $22 million. The funding comes from a federal grant, American Rescue Plan funds and town general funds.

The $13.7 million grant Mooresville received from the federal government requires them to be completely finished with phase one by Dec. 31, 2025. Town leaders are currently working to secure another federal grant that would help fund phase two of the project, which would expand the connector from N.C. 115 to Shearer Road.

“I think it’s probably one of the most important projects we can do, just from pedestrian safety and traffic accidents,” said Mooresville Public Services Director Jonathan Young.

As it stands, town leaders are concerned about the number of large trucks and non-local drivers that cut through downtown Mooresville to get to I-77. The East-West Connector will offer those travelers an alternative route to get to the highway.

The town is accepting construction bids for phase one until Apr. 11.