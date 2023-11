MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Town of Mooresville is dealing with a large sewage spill, officials announced on Tuesday.

The spill was reported on Monday near 154 Lantern Acres Drive where 1,000 gallons of sewage spilled after roots got into the gravity sewer line, water resource officials said.

The sewage was discharged into the West Branch Rocky River Creek and “was not of a magnitude to cause immediate danger,” officials said.