MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mooresville High School released students early Wednesday after they were evacuated for a chemical smell in the school, according to Mooresville Police.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue’s HazMat team and MPD were on scene at the school east of downtown.

MPD evacuated the school to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Per the official’s most recent report, MFR’s HazMat team was working to clear the school, but MPD says there is no critical threat to the public.

Mooresville school resource officers are investigating the incident.