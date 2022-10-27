MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mooresville teen is on the fast track to a professional racing career, but you may be surprised to learn he has no aspirations to race in NASCAR. The series he strives to compete in full-time is the most prestigious sports car racing series in the country.

To help reach racing dreams drivers often start out in smaller racing series, like NASA. The name isn’t just the space program, it’s also the acronym for the National Auto Sport Association. The racing group is a combination of 18 different road racing series.

Despite the Charlotte area being considered NASCAR country, a California teen moved here six years ago with his family for more opportunities in the road racing series.

The racecars that compete in NASA aren’t the ones you typically see in and around Charlotte.

“Prototype cars just look awesome,” said 17-year-old driver, Owen McAllister.

The specific car that McAllister races in NASA is a prototype. On the low end, the cars cost about $125,000. Inside the cockpit, you’ll find technology and digital screens. Outside the car, it’s all about aerodynamics and trimmed-out body kits.

McAllister, who is a senior in high school, got the racing bug more than a decade ago thanks to his dad who also had a full-time racing career.

“When I was 4 or 5 years old I would just go to the track with him and hang out, so I got into karts and cars through him,” said McAllister.

He got behind the wheel of a go-kart at 8 years old before moving to racecars at age 14. His career is quickly expanding while also juggling school. You could say he has learning, while racing, down to a science.

“Despite missing 40 days of school last year I still have a 4.3 GPA so it’s going pretty well,” said McAllister.

McAllister won the NASCAR Prototype Championship race at Laguna Seca in California last month. He has no plans on slowing down his education or racing career.

“There are so many different pathways to racing. I would like to pursue motorsport while also pursuing a higher education,” said McAllister.



While in college McAllister hopes to join the International Motorsports Association, or IMSA. As the premiere road racing series in the country, he doesn’t have any plans to switch racing platforms like stock cars.

“I don’t see myself now transitioning to a whole new type of platform. You never know, if there is an opportunity I’ll take it,” said McAllister.

The most prestigious race in IMSA is the 24 Hours of Daytona, which is held every January at Daytona International Speedway. McAllister hopes to one day drive in the LMP3 class.