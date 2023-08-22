MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A house reportedly exploded overnight and authorities are working to find out what happened.

BREAKING: A home was reduced to rubble in an affluent area of Mooresville. @Queen_City_News @SavannahRudicel is on the scene for us this morning bringing us the very latest. pic.twitter.com/eO9OJR2iIs — Julian Sadur (@JulianSadurTV) August 22, 2023

A house at 292 Barber Loop can be seen in the rubble Tuesday morning.

There are no reports of any deaths at the scene at this time, but officials are working to determine if there were people in the home at the time.

Iredell County Sheriff deputies, Troutman Fire and Mooresville Fire departments are on the scene.

Neighbors in the area say they heard a loud explosion and smelled gas. Some also said the current house owner has lived in the house for less than a year.

“A loud boom, about five minutes to midnight,” one neighbor out for a morning walk told Queen City News. “ A gorgeous house, in all respects, I can’t believe it.”

Queen City News also said Dominion Energy officials are on the scene. Mooresville Fire, Lake Norman Fire, Troutman Fire, and the Iredell Sheriff’s Office were among the departments on the scene.

Queen City News observed some Mooresville ladder trucks and EMS vehicles leaving the scene around 7 a.m. N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and ATF agents are also on scene.

Queen City News is on the scene and working to find out more about what happened.

The house, previously listed for $2 million in 2022 according to Zillow, was built in 2016.