CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mooresville man faces federal charges in an alleged investment fraud scheme and COVID-19 relief funds theft involving more than $2.6 million.

Authorities allege that Steven Andiloro, 51, operated an investment fraud scheme from 2018 to 2021, getting victims to invest their money in real and fake businesses. He allegedly made false and fraudulent representations about where and how the victims’ money would go into investments.

The indictment charges Andiloro with securities fraud and wire fraud, which carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, a $250,000 fine for each offense, and money laundering. The laundering charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

In the indictment, Andiloro allegedly promised some of his victim investors their money going into a non-existent marijuana dispensary business in exchange for a ten percent ownership stake. Instead, Andiloro used the funds to pay personal expenses and make Ponzi-style payments to other investors.

Andiloro also fraudulently obtained funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) by submitting fraudulent applications for COVID-19 relief loans intended for businesses that suffered economic hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic. From April 2020 to March 2021, the man submitted fraudulent applications that contained false financial information about his businesses, including fake employment data and inflated revenues, costs, and payroll expenses.

Andiloro got more than $2.6 million from the relief funds. He used that money to fund his lifestyle and to make payments in furtherance of the investment fraud scheme.