MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man in Mooresville arrived at work only to be found by two suspects who attempted to steal his vehicle, Mooresville Police said Tuesday.
Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7:18 a.m. Tuesday at 119 Super Sport Drive in Mooresville. A victim said that when they arrived at work in their vehicle, another vehicle pulled up and parked in front of his. The suspect then exited with a gun and demanded the victim’s car keys while a second suspect sat in the passenger’s seat, according to the police report.
The victim fled with the keys and the suspects took off. The vehicle is described as a white two-door vehicle. No injuries were reported.