MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle was killed in a head-on collision with a truck, Mooresville Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 p.m. Tuesday near 300 W Iredell Ave.

Mooresville resident Theescha Proctor, 44, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Proctor was a passenger on a motorcycle when it collided with a truck, according to the police report.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area medical center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver was not injured.

There is no mention of any charges and this remains an active investigation.