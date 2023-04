Duke Energy’s map showing the areas of Mooresville without power as of 5:15 p.m. Monday.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 3,000 customers are without power in Mooresville Monday evening, Duke Energy is reporting.

The outage is affecting the downtown area and West Plaza Drive corridor. The cause is unknown.

Duke expects power to be restored by 8:45 p.m.