MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman who went missing from an assisted living facility in Mooresville, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

Mooresville resident Lynne Barker, 67, was last seen on surveillance video around 1:51 p.m. leaving an assisted living facility on Commercial Drive.

She is described as white, 5’4″, and weighing 170 pounds with short gray hair.

She is believed to be suffering from a cognitive issue. Anyone with information should contact officials at 704-664-3311.