MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Six people have been identified for intentionally starting a fire at a home in Mooresville over the weekend, the Mooresville Fire Department announced Sunday.

Fire crews responded to calls regarding the blaze around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a vacant home on Brawley School Road. The fire was brought under control within two hours when officials began investigating.

The initial investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set. With the help of Mooresville Police, six individuals were identified as being responsible for the fire, however, there is no mention of any arrests or charges at this time.