IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pilot is in the hospital after a small plane crashed into a yard in Iredell County, Iredell County officials confirmed with Queen City News on Sunday.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident midday Sunday at a yard off the Lake Norman Airpark. A 2000 single-engine Cessna 172 was discovered after having crashed into the yard, according to the sheriff’s office. An initial investigation revealed it was attempting to land before it crashed into several trees and then into the front yard of a home, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

One individual was on board the aircraft and was transported to an area medical center to be treated for serious injuries.

Highway Patrol said the incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. along Normandy Road.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and this is an active investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

Highway Patrol said the FAA will begin conducting the investigation.