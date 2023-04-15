MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An I-77 high-speed chase suspect was struck and killed by a pickup after exiting his own vehicle and trying to flee the scene, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said on Saturday.

Officers began a pursuit of Georgia resident Kameen Thomas, 22, around 2 a.m. on Friday on I-77 by the Brawley School Road exit. His compact SUV came to a stop after stop sticks were deployed, Thomas exited his vehicle and while attempting to cross the roadway was struck and killed by a passing Toyota, troopers said.

Both lanes on I-77 southbound were shut down for about three hours while Highway Patrol conducted an investigation and cleared the scene.

It is unclear at this time why officers began the pursuit and this remains an active investigation.