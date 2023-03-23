MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A small Iredell County city is the capital of North Carolina racing, but it’s not just NASCAR.

Mooresville is home to one of the only indoor remote-controlled racing facilities in the Carolinas. The facility opened in 2020 and filled a void from when a prior RC car track closed.

Monday nights are typically the biggest race of the week at Race City Speed Factory. The race has all the pre-race favorites at a typical racetrack. Think of a mandatory drivers meeting and national anthem precursor before the drivers start the race.

RC racers come to Mooresville from all over. It’s not uncommon to see an occasional NASCAR driver in the shop.

“Right now, we are one of the biggest One RC racetracks in the country. We are one of the biggest retailers for them,” Race City Speed Factory owner Matt Murphy said.

The cars aren’t your toy store remote-controlled cars. They’re smaller, faster, and have customizable setups.

“They have adjustable suspensions,” Murphy said. “There are different types of tires, different grip, softness, and hardness of tires, different spring rates. We can fully adjust these cars to your desire and handling characteristics.”

Murphy opened Race City Speed Factory in 2020, and his passion for RC car racing stretches back 20 years.

“At one point, I was gifted a used Radio Shack RC car, and to me, that thing was the coolest thing ever,” Murphy added.

Racing conditions ideal

While the RC cars are nothing like the toys from those big box stores, there is a similarity regarding the racing surface — carpet. There is a reason for it.

“The track is very consistent. It doesn’t change a lot week-to-week. So my racers don’t have to clean up their cars as much. We might have a little rubber dust from the tires, but we don’t really have a lot of cleanup. There is a lot lower maintenance,” said Murphy.

Less maintenance means more time for drivers to enjoy their stress-free hobby.

“Yes. It’s my time to go and do what I need to do. Lose all mind thoughts that you have and just have fun,” driver Mike Stires said.

While it can be enjoyable, it’s still a race. There isn’t a trophy on the line. Instead, it’s all about pride and a prize for the kids at heart.

“A sticker and bragging rights. We get to joke with each other and say, ‘I got you this week,’” Stires added.

There are RC racing tracks that use dirt or clay, but those require much more maintenance and cost. The only maintenance at Race City Speed Factory is the occasional vacuum or steam cleaning.

Murphy says most people who race at his track work in the motorsports industry, and the occasional NASCAR driver will also stop to race occasionally.