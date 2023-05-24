MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman who was wanted for setting up a bogus fundraiser event that never took place has been extradited to North Carolina from Arizona, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

‘LKN Fest’ charitable event in Mooresville was a scam: Sheriff

Detectives began investigating several reports of victims who thought they were donating to a charity for a juvenile who had a terminal illness, records showed. Indian Trail resident Tammy Domenick, 53, was the contact and had planned a major event with vendors to help fundraise.

The event Domenick had promised never occurred and the family of the juvenile never received money. Investigators later discovered she had moved to Arizona in 2022. She was arrested without incident.

She faces charges that include obtaining property under false pretense, appeared in court last Thursday, and was held on a $200,000 secured bond.