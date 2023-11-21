MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died after driving off the side of the road early Tuesday morning in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday on Linwood Road near Patterson Farm Road.

A 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe was going east on Linwood Road when the driver, 42-year-old Michael Angelo Fusaro, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Fusaro died of his injuries at the scene.

Officials believe excessive speed to be a contributing factor in the incident. The road was closed for about two hours during the on-scene investigation.