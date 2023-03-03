Authorities charged a former Lake Norman High softball coach with six additional felony charges on Wednesday.

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former Lake Norman softball coach faces additional charges after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office identified other victims.

Authorities charged Cornelius resident Thomas Strahan, 59, with six additional charges of Felony Indecent Liberties with a Student. He was taken into custody on March 1 in Mecklenburg County.

Previously, authorities charged Strahan with Felony Indecent Liberties with a Student in May 2022. He was a softball coach at Lake Norman High School but not a teacher with the Iredell-Statesville Schools System.

During the investigation, authorities identified other juvenile victims, and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit continued its research.

As a result of those interviews, authorities determined that Strahan had committed crimes with other juvenile athletes.