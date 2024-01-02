STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people have been arrested in Statesville after drugs and paraphernalia were found inside a residence, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Dec. 31, deputies responded to 3334 Amity Hill Road in an attempt to serve Lisa Ann Evans, 56, with felony narcotics warrants.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Deputies found Evans and took her into custody. While searching her for weapons, they instead found her with cocaine, officials said. The deputies then decided to get a search warrant for the rest of the residence.

While searching the house, deputies found 34.67 grams of cocaine, 193.8 grams of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

They also found and arrested 37-year-old Shannon Dalton Shook and 27-year-old Katelynn Paige Woolledge without incident.

All three suspects were taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.

Evans is charged with with:

Felony trafficking cocaine by possession

Felony manufacture of a Schedule II controlled substance

Felony possession of cocaine

Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Felony maintains a dwelling for a controlled substance

Officials say she’s being held without bond for these charges to due being out on bond for unrelated charges.

Shook was given a $5,000 secured bond for the charges of felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Woolledge was given a $1,000 secured bond and charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.