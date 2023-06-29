IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects carrying psychedelics and meth are facing charges following a traffic stop, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Texas resident Mandy Hampton, 50, and Kings Mountain resident Trinity Johnson, 45, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Hampton was ‘profusely sweating and nervous’ and a search resulted in the discovery of meth and psychedelic mushrooms. Both occupants were arrested.

Johnson was issued an $80,000 secured bond and faces charges including fugitive vehicle theft charges out of Louisiana while Hampton was issued an $8,000 bond and faces several drug-related charges.