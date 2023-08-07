TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS/PINPOINT WEATHER) – Thousands of people in Troutman were left without power on Monday after a string of severe storms knocked down trees and power lines.

On Allendale Circle off Morrison Farm Road, dozens of neighbors worked together to try to clear their roads with chainsaws and axes. One family had three trees fall onto their newly-renovated home, leaving portions of it in pieces.

“Mother nature can do crazy things,” said Craig Sharp, who came to help the neighborhood clean up. “Our in-laws were visiting some friends up the road, and they got trapped in by a tree, so we’re just trying to clear it out so they can get by and everyone else can get through.”

Andrea Martin and her husband were watching the storm roll in from their upstairs porch when they realized it was no longer safe to be outside.

“All of a sudden, coming up our cove, the most amazing thing – I can’t even explain what it looked like or what it was, but we knew we needed to run,” said Martin.

She made it to her basement just as three trees fell onto her home, rendering it unlivable.

“As soon as we got to the bottom of the basement, we heard the loudest boom. I only heard one boom, and I think all of these trees came down at the same time. It was like our house was just shaking, and it was crazy,” said Martin. “The power we experienced was beyond comprehension. I can’t even explain what we saw coming up our cove.”

The Martin’s say they’ll stay with friends until they figure out their next steps. They’re mostly thankful no one was seriously hurt.

As of 9:45 p.m. Monday, Duke Energy did not have an estimation of when power would be restored to the area.