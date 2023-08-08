TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The cleanup continues through the Lake Norman area after severe storms Monday evening led to significant damage in one Troutman neighborhood.

Allendale Circle, which has lakefront homes, had numerous trees down — in some cases on homes. Additionally, there were power poles split in half, and cable and electrical lines down. Neighbors said it could take days before everything is restored.

JR Dabravalskie was at home as the storms rolled through the area Aug. 7. In a video shared with Queen City News, water can be seen in significant waves and rushing towards land.

“I noticed my flag pole bent in half,” he said. “I started to get nervous when the wind was blowing in one direction and all of the sudden started going in another direction. I yelled to my daughter, ‘Let’s get to the basement as soon as we can!’”

Dabravalskie escaped with a mess in his backyard but only some very slight damage to his gutters. Other residents along the road were not as lucky, with trees falling on their roofs.

Damage appeared to be highly localized to Allendale Circle and some roads immediately nearby.

Monday night and Tuesday, neighbors were helping one another out, trying to clean up the mess from the neighborhood.

In the meantime, many are aware — given the damage — that it could take days before power is restored.