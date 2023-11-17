STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There’s a new furry officer in Iredell-Statesville Schools.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office introduced Creek, a 2-year old English Labrador retriever, as the fifth canine in the school system. Creek will be assigned to Third Creek Middle School with School Resource Deputy Jason Kohnstamm.

Kohnstamm and Creek have recently completed training that included advanced obedience, building searches, tracking, article detection, narcotics detection and emotional support.

Creek with Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Jeff James (left) and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office representatives. (Iredell County Sheriff)

“These canines have such a significant positive impact on the daily attitudes and behaviors of the students,” the sheriff’s office said. “The students and staff are so excited to see their school’s family pet.”