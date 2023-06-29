STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For the first time in state history, a Miss Statesville has won the title of Miss North Carolina and will go on to compete in the 96th Miss America pageant.

Taylor Loyd, a senior at UNC Chapel Hill, won the title on June 24. But to her, winning this title held extra significance.

“Even still, looking at the videos and the pictures, I’m like, ‘did that really happen?’” said Loyd.

Exactly 30 years before Loyd was crowned Miss Statesville, her mom Cinamon Loyd took home the same title. It was at that 1992 Miss Statesville competition that Cinamon met her future husband.

“We met, we started dating,” said Cinamon.

“And you had to keep it a secret! Because the Queen couldn’t be dating someone on the committee,” laughed Taylor.

Cinamon says she never put pressure on her daughter to follow in her footsteps, but she’s extremely proud, nonetheless.

“She’s way more talented than I ever was,” said Cinamon. “I did not even make the top 10 at the state competition.”

Next stop for Taylor is the Miss America pageant, where win or lose, she’ll have a proud family behind her.

“My hope is that she just goes and gives it her best effort, feels like she has a good showing, and feels like she is happy with what she presents on the national level,” said Cinamon.

Taylor says she took home a total of $27,000 in scholarship money from the Miss North Carolina pageant. She plans to use it towards graduate school.

She’ll spend her time as Miss North Carolina traveling the state for appearances, charity events, and sponsorships.

The date for the 2024 Miss America pageant has not been announced yet.