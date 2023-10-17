MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Town of Mooresville has selected an interim town manager following the resignation of Randy Hemann.

Jim Landon will begin his duties as the town’s chief administrator on Monday, Oct. 23.

The town says Landon has 27 years of experience managing cities and towns of varying sizes across the country. He has an additional 11 years of experience working in municipal planning departments.

Hemann announced he would resign in August to take the same job in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Most recently, Landon served as city manager in Palm Coast, Florida, from 2007 to 2018. He is said to have a strong history of building partnerships within the community and a proven track record of community-driven leadership.

Landon holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Colorado at Denver and a Bachelor of Science in geography from Oregon State University.

The town did not say how long Landon will assume the position.

Mooresville also will have a new mayor, effective in December, since longtime town leader Miles Atkins is not running for re-election. The town also lacks an assistant town manager.