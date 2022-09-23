MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The safety sounds at Mooresville High School included fans emptying their pockets, walking through metal detectors, and some fans being wanded by security at Coach Joe Pop Stadium.

“Back in the day, it was a fist fight at a ball game, and that was it,” said Cathy Hadden as she entered the stadium. “Not anymore, unfortunately.”

The devices are part of new safety measures by the Mooresville Graded School District, fans must also have clear bags, and a chaperone must accompany children under high school age.

“It just got to be with more and more children attending games, and some of those children being dropped off without supervision,” added Tanae McLean, chief communications director for Mooresville Graded School District. “Even though it’s after hours, we still feel a certain responsibility for those kids, and we can’t keep our eyes on all of these kids and still run the football game.”

Administrators knew there would be a learning curve for volunteers getting used to the new policies, which meant long lines for fans, but many understood why.

“There’s so much going on in this world we need so much protection now,” says Donald Adams from Mooresville.

Earlier this week, there was a bomb threat at Mooresville High School.

MGSD officials say these policies would have been implemented without the recent threat; they just needed the equipment.

“The metal detectors were something that were ordered early last summer,” added McLean. “So, this has been in the process.”

District leaders tell Queen City News they consulted with other districts in the state about different safety measures at games before implementing this policy.