STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman is being held without bond and a man is wanted after methamphetamine was found at a home, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say they received a tip that drugs were being sold at a home in the 100 block of Douglas Street and nearby in Statesville.

Undercover law enforcement say they watched the house and later bought crystal methamphetamine from residents of the home.

On October 13, authorities say they executed a search warrant for the house. Ten grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia used for packaging and selling methamphetamine were found in the search.

ARRESTED: Tiffany Davis (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say 41-year-old Tiffany Davis and a man were inside the home at the time of the search. Davis was arrested and charged with the following:

Two counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Crystal Methamphetamine

Felony Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale or Use of a Controlled Substance

Felony Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver Crystal Methamphetamine

WANTED: Javon Sherrill (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

According to authorities, a magistrate refused to give Davis a bond due to her being out of jail on another narcotics charge from August 2023.

Deputies say 42-year-old Javon Sherrill is wanted in connection to this incident. He is facing the following charges:

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Crystal Methamphetamine

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance

Felony Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver Crystal Methamphetamine

Anyone with information is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100 or call 911.