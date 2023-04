MOORESVILLE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers claim that the car’s driver made a “careless and reckless traffic maneuver” at high speed.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on April 15th, police say they were called to a crash near River Highway (Highway-150) and Rolling Hill Road.

Officers say the driver, 64-year-old Alan Lorek from Mooresville, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from that car. First responders gave medical aid to Lorek, but, due to his injuries, he died at the crash site.