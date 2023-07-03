STATESVILLE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was found lying in a driveway shot in the leg on Monday afternoon, according to Statesville Police.

Officers say they were called to the 300 block of N Tradd Street just after 4 p.m. on July 3. and found 43-year-old Statesville resident Brandis Imes shot.

According to authorities, officers gave Imes first aid until Iredell County EMS arrived. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical for his injuries.

Investigators say they believe this was an isolated incident. Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.