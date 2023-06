MOORESVILLE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — According to Duke Energy’s outage map, over 3,000 customers are without power in the Mooresville area.

The outages, which were first reported shortly before 7 p.m., appear to have come from something falling on powerlines, Duke Energy says. They have not said when power will be restored.