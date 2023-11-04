TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead and another was hurt after a shooting Saturday night, according to the Troutman Police Department.

Police Chief Josh Watson says officers were called just before 8:30 p.m. the grocery store parking lot at 520 North Main Street on Saturday, November 4.

Authorities say they found two people shot inside of a vehicle. The shooting did not happen in the parking lot and investigators are trying to find out where the victims were shot.

According to Chief Watson, one person was taken to a hospital trama center for medical treatment and the other victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody or what led up to the incident. However, officials did say that the public did not appear to be in danger.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is helping in the investigation.