MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS/CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Titans players and coaches are in disbelief Tuesday afternoon as they learned their teammate’s home exploded overnight in Iredell County.

Caleb Farley, a cornerback for Tennessee, bought the $2 million house in 2022, and his father, Robert Farley, was identified as the only person killed during the incident.

“Praying for Caleb,” said Titans star running back Derrick Henry. “We were the last ones in the locker room last night just hanging around. I just found out the news; praying for him. Keep it in our prayers. I’m praying for his family. Sending my condolences. We all send our condolences.”

'PRAYING FOR CALEB' 🙏 | @Titans players and coaches are in disbelief Tuesday afternoon as they learned their teammate's home exploded overnight in Iredell County. Story: https://t.co/2dG0C2mNVJ



(📽️: @WKRN) pic.twitter.com/SAkOTIaSge — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) August 22, 2023

According to authorities, the home is located on the 200 block of Barber Loop near Old Arborway Road in Mooresville and is at a total loss.

Caleb Farley was spotted at the scene with family.

“What’s most important is that we do everything that we can to support him emotionally, teammates, coaches, organization, you know, just shocking,” said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. “We got to focus on Caleb and his family and what we can do to support them and be there for him.”

Another teammate, Kevin Byard, a defensive back that lost his mother last year, offered his condolences to Caleb.

“I mean, just try to reach out to him when I send a text message, as I told him I’m not even looking for a response or anything like that,” Byard said. “Like I said, really just try to be there for him.”

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

The circumstances of the explosion have not yet been officially released; however, the house being reduced to rubble is similar to a 2019 gas explosion that occurred at a home in Ballantyne. One person was killed in that explosion.