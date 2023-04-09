MOORESVILLE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police say the crash happened on Plaza Drive near Lansing Circle around 3:30 p.m. on April 4th. The crash between a motorcycle and a semi-truck closed Plaza Drive for several hours.

According to officers, 22-year-old Ruben Walker of Salisbury was riding a motorcycle at a high rate of speed eastward along Plaza Drive when he crashed into a semi-truck waiting to turn into a parking lot.

First responders state that they gave medical help to Walker, who had life-threatening injuries. He was then airlifted from the crash site to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. On Saturday, April 8th, Walker passed away from his injuries.