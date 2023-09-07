STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several Statesville schools have gone into lockdown Thursday afternoon as police search for a wanted assault suspect.

The Statesville Police Department said officers had responded to an assault reported on Pump Station Road. Northview Academy and Statesville Christian School are on lockdown while officers search for the wanted suspect in the area.

“Please avoid the Pump Station Road area, including Tonewood Road if possible,” police said.