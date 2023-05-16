STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Iredell County Sheriff said a statutory rape case involving a former teacher shows the need for higher bail.

Elizabeth Bailey, a former teacher at Northview Academy, was arrested in August 2022 and accused of statutory rape against a child 15 or younger. She has since been arrested three separate times on a variety of charges, from felony statutory sex offense to intimidating a witness.

Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey (Courtesy: Iredell Sheriff’s Office)

Her most recent arrest, over the weekend, reportedly involved a minor whom Bailey was ordered to have no contact with and stemmed from a crash that Bailey, the minor and another juvenile were involved in.

“We have numerous arrests, numerous additional charges, and a bunch of time involved in building cases,” said Sheriff Darren Campbell. “Do we feel like it’s taxing on officers? Absolutely.”

Campbell’s remarks echo sentiments we’ve heard for some time now from other local law enforcement agencies, who have criticized the lowering of bonds on charges of those who still have cases pending in the court system.

In Bailey’s case, her cases have yet to go before trial.

For this weekend’s arrest, Bailey was charged with violation of pre-trial release. Campbell noted it is Bailey’s second such violation.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have also noted the rise in re-offending while on bail.

In North Carolina, judges typically have bond amount limits for specific levels of charges. A bill in the State Senate could allow more discretion on bail amounts.

An initial $750,000 bond for Bailey from this weekend’s arrest was lowered to $50,000.

Bailey is currently out on bail.