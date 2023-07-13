STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff deputies say western Iredell County residents are victims of multiple early-morning break-ins and say juvenile suspects could be to blame.

Authorities say the crimes occurred with unsecured vehicles in the Monticello and Miller Farm Road areas. Residents gave deputies surveillance footage, and the suspects appeared to be juveniles wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts.

Department spokesperson Dara St. John said the thefts started in mid-June and have been sporadic. St. John said there were at least 20 reported cases of vehicle break-ins, but the number of vehicles targeted is higher than the “reported count.”

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Officials are speaking with victims and canvassing neighborhoods in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects should contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180 or the Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.