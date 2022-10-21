STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s hard not to be romantic about balloons.

Hot Air Balloons were our earliest form of sustained human flight, going back to the 1700s.

They have served as tools of industry and have been used for weather forecasting, as weapons of war, and as entertainment items.

The Industrial Era brought the zeppelin and, eventually, the airplane pushing hot air balloons into the category of the “quaint” or “novel.” They belong to a bygone era.

An era where the elements played a more direct role in the outcomes of our adventures.

The novelty of balloon flight is as real today as it was 200 years ago; you can spend a day at the Statesville Balloon Festival each year and see for yourself.

Balloonists such as Joe and Beth Hamilton (veteran balloonists of nearly 40 years) offer attendees the chance to experience the romance of balloon flight or imagine themselves as a character in a Jules Verne novel.

Balloon Festivals aren’t just for being airborne; they are enchanting from the ground up.

Every year, spectators witness the sky decorated with the colorful flare of balloons by day and their mesmerizing glow at night.

Families, Couples, Friends, and balloon aficionados are all welcome. Balloon Festivals are a chance to reminisce, maybe check off a bucket list item, grab a drink, soak in the sun, and wish you weren’t afraid of heights.