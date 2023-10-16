TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following a collision in Iredell County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 7 Sunday night, officials responded to an accident on Houston Road near Weathers Creek Road.

A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was going east on Houston Road. Highway Patrol says the driver drove off the right side, then back onto the road, crossed the center line, went off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.

The driver, 32-year-old Jose Alfredo Cruz Valencia of Statesville, was trapped in the vehicle and died of his injuries at the scene.

A passenger was with him but was uninjured, officials said.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the collision.

Houston Road was closed for several hours during the on-scene investigation.