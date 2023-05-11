A 26-year-old Statesville resident and convicted felon is in jail Wednesday after a chase and illegal gun possession discovery.

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 26-year-old Statesville resident and convicted felon is in jail Wednesday after a chase and illegal gun possession discovery.

Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies say Statesville Police advised them of a vehicle pursuit near Amity Hill Road early Wednesday morning. They were on the lookout for Keith Eugene Lackey Jr. after Statesville Police canceled the chase.

Soon after, a deputy spotted a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description on N.C. 150 with no rear operating lights. The deputy stopped the car at East Plaza Drive at Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville.

When deputies approached the SUV, they saw an AK Pistol in plain sight in the vehicle’s backseat. Deputies identified Lackey Jr. and determined that Lackey Jr. was a convicted felon.

The man was taken into custody and brought to the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also received charges from the Statesville Police Department, and the agency towed his car.

Lackey Jr. got a $100,000 secured bond on these charges and had a scheduled court date Thursday.