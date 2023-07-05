STATESVILLE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After a man was found lying in a driveway with a gunshot wound, a search was launched for the shooting suspect, according to Statesville Police.

Officers say they were called to the 300 block of N. Tradd Street just after 4 p.m. on July 3 and found 43-year-old Statesville resident Brandis Imes shot. He was taken to a local hospital.

According to authorities, police searched with a warrant the home Imes was found outside of, and an arrest warrant was issued for the resident, 21-year-old William Morrison II, in connection to the shooting.

That night, investigators say they discovered that Morrison was a little less than 2 miles away at a home in the 300 block of Buffalo Shoals Road.

Officers state that they sent a drone ahead of them to the home and saw Morrison run. The drone then followed Morrison to where he hid behind a garage at the dead end of Mardon Lane near Watts Park.

Corporal Mitchell and K-9 Axl searched the area around Buffalo Shoals Road and found a loaded .45 caliber handgun in a field, authorities say.

Officials say the gun’s serial number was later matched with the gun box found at Morrison’s home on N. Tradd Street. Forensic testing will be done on the gun.

Investigators say Morrison was taken before a magistrate and charged with the following:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

Discharging a Firearm in the city limits.

He is currently being held in the Iredell County Jail under a $350,00 bond.