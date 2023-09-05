TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Stateville man has been taken into custody on a Habitual Larceny warrant, among other charges, according to the Troutman Police Department.

On Thursday, August 31, officers say they spotted a vehicle in the parking lot of 155 North Main Street that was connected to a felony larceny at a local business. The car’s driver was 38-year-old Brandon Scott Campbell, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

Officials say Campbell was taken into custody on the Habitual Larceny warrant. Officers also found Campbell had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with him.

Campbell is being held on a $15,000 secured bond and is charged with the following:

Habitual Larceny

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

According to the North Carolina General Assembly, Habitual Larceny is defined as three or more larcenies.