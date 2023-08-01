STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One man is arrested for beating a juvenile girl inside a home, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, July 28, deputies responded to call from 488 Tabor Road for a possible home invasion and assault.

The caller reported that someone entered the home during the night and assaulted at 16-year-old girl who was sleeping on the couch, officials said.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the victim with severe lacerations to her face and head and was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

Investigators said a blunt object, which was found inside the house, was used in the assault. They also determined a home invasion had not occurred, and the victim and suspect live there.

Brady Wayne Gaither Jr., 59, is related to the victim and was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was issued a $450,000 secured bond, according to officials.

The incident is still under investigation and more charges are possible.