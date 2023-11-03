STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested following the discovery of two Statesville women overdosing on narcotics Wednesday.

At 11:18 a.m. Nov. 1, Statesville Police responded to the 1100 block of South Meeting Street to find two unconscious females. Both individuals, Brittany Peace, 33 of Statesville, and Heather Wilson, 35 of Statesville, were pronounced deceased by Iredell County emergency officials.

Upon initial investigation, officers said they discovered narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the bedroom where Peace and Wilson were found.

The investigation reportedly revealed that one of the females reportedly purchased narcotics from Kaylan O’Brien Brandon in the early morning hours of Nov. 1.

Later that day, narcotic investigators, in coordination with patrol officers and the Violent Crime Unit, established surveillance on 28-year-old Brandon. Shortly thereafter, the Statesville resident was taken into custody.

Following an interview with Statesville PD officers, Brandon was taken before a magistrate and charged with two counts of felony death by distribution. He is being held in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

This investigation is ongoing.