STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man was arrested Thursday, Feb 2, 2023, for sexually assaulting a child, according to the police department.

Kule Houston, 32, was placed in the Iredell County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond and was charged with the following:

Three counts of indecent liberties with a child

Two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult

Kyle Houston (Courtesy: Statesville Police Department)

A report on the incident was filed on Jan. 23, 2023, about a child that was sexually assaulted. That child was taken to the Dove House Advocacy Center and talked with a forensic interviewer.

During the interview, the child explained the sexual assaults, and a search warrant was obtained for Houston’s residence in Statesville.

Police say additional evidence was obtained during the search of his home; Houston turned himself in on Feb. 2, 2023.

This is an ongoing investigation; no other information was made available.