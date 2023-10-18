IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Statesville man has been arrested after deputies found him with drugs and a stolen moped, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Oct. 13, Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) deputies conducted a checkpoint on Hickory Highway at Stamey Farm Road.

A moped with an expired registration drove into the checkpoint.

The driver did not have an I.D., but provided a name and date of birth, officials said.

The deputy wasn’t able to find the name in a DMV database because he was given a false name. After further investigation, the deputy identified the driver as 59-year-old Keith Andrew Adams and found the moped was reported stolen out of Statesville.

While Adams was being handcuffed, he tried to reach into his front pocket but was stopped from doing so. Officials say they found cocaine, various pills packaged for sale and other drug paraphernalia.

Adams was arrested and charged with:

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule IV controlled substance

Felony possession of cocaine

Felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance

Felony possession of stolen vehicle

Misdemeanor resist, obstruct and delay

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and was issued a $25,000 secured bond.