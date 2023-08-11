A Statesville man died from injuries he sustained in an Iredell County vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon.

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Statesville man died from injuries he sustained in an Iredell County crash Thursday afternoon.

NC State Highway Patrol responded to a wreck near Old Mountain Road and Marie Duke Road around 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10. Troopers said a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on Old Mountain Road when it crossed the centerline.

The truck collided head-on with a southbound 2014 Ford Explorer, causing the Silverado to catch fire, troopers explained.

Jeffrey Turman Walker, 57, was trapped in the truck and died from his injuries at the scene. Mooresville driver Jawayne Torrence Jr., 49, received minor injuries in the crash.

EMS transported a passenger from the Explorer to Iredell Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said their initial investigation does not indicate impairment or speed as a contributing factor. During the on-scene investigation, the road was closed for approximately two hours.