IREDELL COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The crash happened Friday afternoon on Amity Hill Road near Tucker Road, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCHP).

Troopers say that around 3:30 p.m. on July 14, 52-year-old Tony Hedrick was driving a 2004 Honda motorcycle east on Amity Hill Road when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

According to authorities, Hedrick was thrown from the motorcycle. EMS took the man to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, but he later passed away from his injuries.

Amity Hill Road was closed for an hour. Investigators suspect that impairment led to the crash.