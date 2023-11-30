STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Statesville man is facing felony charges in connection to two unoccupied building fires on Sunday.

Iredell County Sheriff deputies say they have evidence that 44-year-old Barry Moose Jr. burned two structures in western Iredell County on Sunday, Nov. 26. The suspect is facing two charges of felony burning of an uninhabited building.

Before 10 a.m., authorities got a call about a structure fire in the 100 block of Old Miller Road. Deputies found it to be suspicious based on evidence at the scene. Deputies and the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office collected evidence. There were no injuries at the unoccupied house.

Hours later, deputies went to a second structure fire at another vacant residence in the 1300 block of Island Ford Road. Deputies and first responders saw a suspect at this house, a mile from the first fire. They observed the suspect walking through the woods away from the fire with a flashlight.

Deputies and a Sheriff’s Office canine started a pursuit to locate the suspicious person. The search party went to a residence at 265 Old Miller Road. Detectives found Moose at the house and connected him to previous history of intentionally burning a vacant house in the area.

The Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of both fires to be arson. Authorities identified Moose in both cases and got warrants related to the charges.

Deputies arrested Moose on Monday, Nov. 27. They took the man to the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was served with both warrants and issued a $225,000 secured bond.