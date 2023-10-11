STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was reported stealing hats from an Iredell County convenience store was arrested for having felony amounts of narcotics.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an alleged in-progress robbery. The suspect, 49-year-old Joshua Quincy Marlow, of northern Iredell County, had a baseball cap in his waistband that was stolen, authorities said.

After a deputy’s search, two other hats were allegedly located on Marlow, along with pills in various containers and drug paraphernalia.

The pills in his possession were 8.22 grams of Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate, a Schedule II narcotic; and 27 full and 17 broken Alprazolam pills, a Schedule IV narcotic.

He was charged with the following:

Two counts of felony trafficking opium or heroin,

Felony possession with intent to manufacture or sell a controlled substance,

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia,

Two counts of simple possession of a controlled substance, and

Misdemeanor larceny

Marlow was arrested and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was issued a $150,000 secured bond. His criminal history includes felony larceny, felony fraud and fishing with unlawful bait.