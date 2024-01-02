STATESVILLE, N.C (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is behind bars under a $305,000 secured bond following a search of his home, according to the Statesville Police Department.

After complaints of drug-related activities in the area, authorities say they set up surveillance on a home and saw suspicious activities. As part of the investigation, narcotics were bought from the home, and 61-year-old Terry Lee Roseboro.

On December 11, investigators say a “substantial quantity” of crack cocaine linked to Roseboro was found during a search of the home. In response, warrants for Roseboro were issued for cocaine trafficking and maintaining a dwelling to sell narcotics.

According to police, on December 28, officers went to Roseboro’s home on Alexander Street to execute the warrants. Roseboro was arrested and found to have more crack cocaine.

In total, Roseboro is charged with the following: